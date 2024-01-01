Self-service applications made intelligent
Realize the power of your contact center technology with intelligent and intuitive self-service applications in each of your service channels. Your customers and your bottom line will thank you.
Conquering the complexities of customer service
Today's customers expect immediate access to information, yet it's too costly to service them without a suite of self‑service applications to fulfill their needs. Trust Nuance Application Services and our 20+ years of experience to deliver business results across all channels and industries using the latest technologies.
Benefits
Best practices for better results
The combination of our experience, technology, leadership and delivery system is a proven recipe for self-service application success.
More bang for your buck
Our application services produce proven results. Protect your investment by partnering with a team who has delivered thousands of self‑service applications to every major industry. We know what to expect.
Technology for advanced self-service
At Nuance, we have access to the latest conversational and speech technologies such as Natural Language Understanding, virtual assistants and Voice Biometrics. Our solution experts use these technologies every day, understand their capabilities and can transform technology into intelligent self-service applications for your customers.
Engagement models
Flexible engagements to meet your needs
Whether your delivery plan requires outsourcing turn-key applications, contracting for design and experience services or simply a hand with niche skills, Nuance can help.
Full application services
Need a fully turn-key solution? Full application services from Nuance include defining business and functional requirements, creating VUI/UX designs and application architectures, implementing application code, usability testing, quality assurance, deployment and optimization.
User and caller experience services
Prefer using your own technical team to deliver? Our experience services bring aboard designers, speech scientists and project managers with the expertise to deliver proven speech application design, grammars, usability studies and optimization services.
Staff augmentation services
Need a specific skill to get your project on the right track? We can augment your existing team. Engage with Nuance and let’s explore the right model for joint success.
FastStart Approach
A rapid return on investment
Nuance’s FastStart Approach enables you to adopt advanced speech self-service solutions quickly, efficiently and affordably – even if those capabilities were previously out of reach due to limited budget, low call volume or time-to-delivery constraints. Leveraging over 20 years of experience, we deliver turn-key services within an expedited timeframe so you can count on maximum results with minimal risk.
40-50% faster implementation
Accelerated time to market with FastStart compared to other approaches
Features
Putting self-service and proactive engagement within reach
Voice Biometrics
Authenticating within IVR applications is a complex task to accomplish for many customers. With our FastStart Approach to authentication, customers ditch their PINs and passwords and use Voice Biometrics technology to quickly, easily and securely authenticate and access the services they need.
Industry IVR expertise
We’ve taken our experience with thousands of IVR solutions and boiled down best-practice self-service designs for the financial services, healthcare and utilities industries to create the FastStart Approach for IVR self-service. These solutions include the most common self-service features and deliver outcomes you can count on.
Industry outreach expertise
For proactive notification solutions designed around specific industry needs, Nuance offers pre-built applications combined with interaction design services that quickly deliver automation where you need it most – such as healthcare appointment reminders, utility outage notifications and travel change alerts.
Customizable functionality
While our FastStart Approach solutions have fixed scope, we understand better than anyone that your business will likely require customizations. No problem – our team can quickly identify the customizations needed and provide a proposal tailored to your needs.