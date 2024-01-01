Industry experts to support your customer service vision
Your business is complex and fast-paced. Finding time to step back and define the right customer service roadmap and strategy can be challenging. That’s where Nuance Business Consulting comes in.
Your trusted advisor for customer service that works
Nuance Business Consulting provides strategic guidance and actionable roadmaps that deliver exceptional customer service. With deep industry expertise and over 20 years of experience, our consultants create strategies that meet the ever‑changing demands of your customers—and drive business results.
Benefits
Focused on your customers
Delivering a great customer experience increases loyalty and enables new engagement opportunities. We help you deliver optimal customer experiences that drive satisfaction rates up.
Focused on your solutions
Our objective approach supports your unique strategy and existing investments, regardless of technology or channel.
Focused on your results
We enhance your business results by reducing technology and contact center costs, and deliver a roadmap for your future investments that maps to your growth plans.
Strategic planning
A roadmap to achieving your business goals
Strategic planning engagements align the evolution of your service experience with your company's key business goals, across channels. An actionable, customized strategy helps guide investments that improve customer interactions, while at the same time encompassing capital constraints, customer value, legacy technology investments, and growth plans.
Our strategic planning portfolio includes roadmaps for:
Voice
Strengthen your voice interaction channels including IVR, outbound calling, and biometric authentication.
Digital
Boost your digital channels including web, mobile, social, email, virtual assistant, live chat, and SMS.
Customer experience development
A roadmap to great customer service
A Customer Experience Roadmap guides you in optimizing your customer service channels. Based on a deep understanding of your business goals and environment, we identify machine learning and live-assisted service opportunities (including human-supported virtual assistants and AI) and define opportunities for greater personalization, prediction, and proactive engagement—all focused on delivering exceptional customer care results.
Our customer experience portfolio includes:
Omni-channel experience
We analyze and assess customer contact points across the enterprise, and across voice and digital channels, to identify improvements to the customer journey
Self-service application assessment
Our team ensures you’re providing the most appropriate and impactful self-service applications so customers have easy access to information on the channel they choose, including self-service solutions enabled by AI or augmented with human assistance.
Identification and authentication
In addition to assessments in the Roadmap process, we can also develop focused strategies around secure authentication for voice and other service channels, ensuring rapid adoption, ease-of-use, and regulatory compliance.