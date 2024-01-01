Business consulting - Guidance for improved customer experience

Industry experts to support your customer service vision

Your business is complex and fast-paced. Finding time to step back and define the right customer service roadmap and strategy can be challenging. That’s where Nuance Business Consulting comes in.

Your trusted advisor for customer service that works

Nuance Business Consulting provides strategic guidance and actionable roadmaps that deliver exceptional customer service. With deep industry expertise and over 20 years of experience, our consultants create strategies that meet the ever‑changing demands of your customers—and drive business results.

Benefits

Focused on your customers

Delivering a great customer experience increases loyalty and enables new engagement opportunities. We help you deliver optimal customer experiences that drive satisfaction rates up.

Focused on your solutions

Our objective approach supports your unique strategy and existing investments, regardless of technology or channel.

Focused on your results

We enhance your business results by reducing technology and contact center costs, and deliver a roadmap for your future investments that maps to your growth plans.

Strategic planning

A roadmap to achieving your business goals

Strategic planning engagements align the evolution of your service experience with your company's key business goals, across channels. An actionable, customized strategy helps guide investments that improve customer interactions, while at the same time encompassing capital constraints, customer value, legacy technology investments, and growth plans.

Our strategic planning portfolio includes roadmaps for:

Voice

Strengthen your voice interaction channels including IVR, outbound calling, and biometric authentication.

Digital

Boost your digital channels including web, mobile, social, email, virtual assistant, live chat, and SMS.

Omnichannel

Optimize the customer experience across all inbound and outbound customer channels.

Customer experience development

A roadmap to great customer service

A Customer Experience Roadmap guides you in optimizing your customer service channels. Based on a deep understanding of your business goals and environment, we identify machine learning and live-assisted service opportunities (including human-supported virtual assistants and AI) and define opportunities for greater personalization, prediction, and proactive engagement—all focused on delivering exceptional customer care results.

Our customer experience portfolio includes:

Omni-channel experience

We analyze and assess customer contact points across the enterprise, and across voice and digital channels, to identify improvements to the customer journey

Self-service application assessment

Our team ensures you’re providing the most appropriate and impactful self-service applications so customers have easy access to information on the channel they choose, including self-service solutions enabled by AI or augmented with human assistance.

Identification and authentication

In addition to assessments in the Roadmap process, we can also develop focused strategies around secure authentication for voice and other service channels, ensuring rapid adoption, ease-of-use, and regulatory compliance.