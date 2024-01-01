Optimize performance for better customer service
Implementing a best-in-class customer service solution does not end at go‑live. Keep your solutions performing at the highest levels and continue to reap the benefits.
Continuously adapt to your customers' needs
Your business and your customers are constantly changing. New products, services, and marketing campaigns impact why, and how, your customers contact you. Customer expectations of technology solutions are also quickly shifting, so don't let your customer service solutions fall behind. Stay ahead by continuously evolving and improving.
Benefits
Personalized goals
Nuance works in partnership with customers to identify desired business goals and objectives. We work to tailor improvements to customers' specific needs.
On-going analysis
Our Continuous Optimization Service (COS) uses a data‑driven approach and an experienced team of experts to inform customers of the greatest opportunities to improve. Nuance blends proven methods of analysis with leading artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to discover innovative ways to improve the technology.
Implementation and execution
The service extends past go-live to support the customer roll-out of the suggested enhancement. Once implemented, the Nuance team analyzes the modification to demonstrate benefits.
How it works
Understand, impact and continuously optimize
At Nuance, continuous optimization is ingrained in the fabric of our process and we perform over 200 solution optimizations each year. It all starts with delivering intelligent customer service solutions that exceed current expectations of your customers and your business. Once launched, we quickly measure baseline performance against business expectations. Next, we perform a deep analysis, identify key opportunities for improvement and deploy enhancements. Finally, a continuous cycle of measurement, analysis and improvement is applied to ensure optimal results over time. COS is not just for Nuance-deployed solutions—we can improve the performance of any customer service solution.
Our COS program includes:
Scorecards
Data accompanied by a written analysis that goes into detail about regular site and program trends.
Optimization
Timely comparison to identify key trends and areas of opportunity, review previous optimizations and discuss new opportunities identified.
Business review
Strategic presentation of meaningful trends, program analysis, voice of the customer analysis, implemented optimization insights and new areas of opportunity.
By the numbers
Nuance recently partnered with a top healthcare insurance provider to develop a common IVR solution across their legacy business and a newly acquired insurance provider. Upon launch of the combined speech and natural language customer service IVR solution, we entered into a 3-year Continuous Optimization Service. Within the first 18 months:
50
enhancements implemented in 6 separate releases
5.6%
increase in call containments
13%
reduction in agent‑to‑agent transfers
>$1M
saved in contact center service costs