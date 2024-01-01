End‑to‑end services with one‑to‑one support
Managing your business objectives day in and day out is hard enough. Simplify by bringing the most intelligent contact center service solutions to your customers with Nuance managed services.
Complex self‑service systems, simply managed
From requirements and design through long‑term support, Nuance brings the most experienced and seasoned contact center delivery and support teams to your front door. SO you can focus on your business and customers instead of the 1's and 0's.
Benefits
Efficiencies & expertise
For over 20 years, Nuance has provided managed services to enterprises in all industries and of all sizes. Our experience, best practices, and commitment to success produce results by reducing costs, ensuring solution availability and simplifying contact center operations.
Flexible portfolio
Managed implementation and support can be fully customized to meet your needs, or take full advantage of a managed private cloud in Capex or Opex pricing models.
Single point of contact
From consulting to design, implementation to optimization, monitoring to support, you will always know who is accountable and who to contact.
Managed implementation
For on‑time, on‑budget solution delivery
Nuance will manage the full solution implementation and deliver on your business goals, on‑time and on‑budget.
Business consulting
Develop strategic roadmaps that inform your business plan, define objectives, and lay the foundation for long-term success.
Infrastructure services
Design, architect, procure and implement the core technology platforms with the right‑sized capacity and redundancy to meet your business needs.
Full application services
Turn-key services that deliver the most intelligent and conversational self-service IVR and CTI applications that your customers will love.
Solution optimization
When your contact center solution launches, Nuance will analyze performance and optimize the solution to achieve the highest possible results.
Training
Looking to take ownership of the solution following launch? Nuance University has a library of training courses to get you fully prepared.
Managed support
Application support
Ensure smooth operation and get expert, hands-on support, 24x7, including triage up to the point of resolution or understanding the external cause. Never again ask where to turn next.
Infrastructure services
Reliable support of platform software, corrective patching, and proactive health checks to keep your platforms running smoothly.
Preventative services
Proactively execute daily and weekly maintenance cycles to detect issues in any part of the solution—before they affect your customers.
Remote IVR monitoring
End-to-end IVR application call monitoring that detects issues with the user experience and complements traditional monitoring capabilities.
Continuous improvement
Don’t allow changing user behavior to impact the effectiveness of your solution. Continuously analyze user behavior and application performance to keep it running in top gear.
Managed private IVR cloud
The benefits of hosting brought to your doorstep
Looking to take advantage of the benefits of hosting, but want your solution to remain on your premise? A fully managed private IVR cloud from Nuance is your answer.
Fully managed implementation and support
We offer end-to-end implementation and support—up and down the entire solution stack—over a multi-year engagement. Show us the room and the racks, and we’ll do the rest.
24x7 network operations center
Nuance’s global hosting organization monitors and alerts expert support resources of any issues in the environment. Monitoring over two billion calls per year—that’s experience you can count on.
Flexible pricing models
Nuance can offer flexible pricing models to meet your financial needs, including Capex, Opex, or a hybrid of both.