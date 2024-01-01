Integrate an intelligent customer experience
The foundation of your customer service solution is built on many platforms. Intelligently connecting them with a focus on customer experience enables you to expand and evolve with changing needs.
Take the complexity out of the contact center
With Nuance as your systems integrator, you can eliminate the complexities of working with multi‑vendor platform contact center solutions. We can work with your existing infrastructure or with a new implementation—so your customers get the self‑service experience they deserve.
Benefits
Integration experience
Nuance has over 20 years of experience developing enterprise-level solutions that integrate seamlessly into your legacy and back-end systems using the latest integration technologies.
Established partnerships
Nuance maintains strategic partnerships with premier contact center vendors, including Avaya, Cisco, and Genesys, helping us provide turn-key solutions incorporating their leading-edge technologies and platforms.
Proven delivery
The Nuance delivery system has been developed and honed by thousands of real-world deployments. Our processes and tools ensure quality, repeatability, and on-time, on-budget delivery of all solutions.
Delivery system
Committed to high‑quality, differentiated customer service
The Nuance Delivery System is a collection of processes, methodologies, and tools designed to increase efficiency and quality during every phase of the project lifecycle—resulting in solutions that meet business objectives, deliver an exceptional customer experience, and lower costs.
View the Nuance Delivery System data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
Nuance PRO
Nuance PRO is our established, unified process for delivering contact center solutions. PRO addresses all phases of the project lifecycle—from defining business and functional requirements through design, development, testing, deployment and optimization. Combined with our team’s experience and leadership, Nuance PRO ensures consistent quality of deliverables when creating your customer service solutions, with an iterative methodology that refines each solution based on real customer input before launch. All with a focus on exceeding expectations and maximizing your investment.
Nuance PRO is based on over 20 years of experience and thousands of contact center solution deployments across the globe, it addresses every stage of the development lifecycle, from defining and aligning requirements to optimizing the solution and leverages a six‑phase methodology, plus a consistent set of deliverables and checkpoints, ensures quality and minimizes risk.
Nuance design framework
The Nuance design framework is a unique combination of processes and tools used to automate and streamline design, allowing our designers to sketch early ideas, flows, and wireframes, share prototypes with your team, and fill in details iteratively over time. The framework is ideal for accelerated development and user‑validated and optimized applications. Nuance Application Studio enables designers to focus on optimal design strategy—and not worry about artifact generation.
The Nuance design framework is an optimized process that enables stakeholders to review design in prototyping mode before the code is written. The design framework streamlines the definition of user experience design in accordance with best practices to automate common tasks and accelerates development by automating code generation, QA test case creation, and test execution.
Nuance development framework
The Nuance development framework accelerates development and testing of your contact center solutions by providing core services that perform most of the heavy lifting and by automating a significant amount of code creation.
The Nuance development framework protects your investment by supporting open standards, simplifying code maintenance, and complementing any third‑party tools. The development framework limits the risks of manually processed code development, by leveraging decades of intellectual property and has repeatable and consistent protocols in place across deliverables to reduce development time so you can spend more time on design and QA.
Nuance application reporting framework
Measuring and optimizing the performance of your customer service solutions is critical to meeting your business objectives. The Nuance application reporting framework provides standardized reporting and business analytics tools and services that deliver comprehensive insight into the end-to-end user experience—enabling you to identify opportunities for system performance and enhance customer interactions.
The Nuance application reporting development framework standardizes instrumentation and event logging and produces the data required for reporting and analytics so experts can evaluate the performance of your solution. The application reporting framework includes a high‑level summary of trending reports focusing attention on areas of the user experience that require tuning and includes powerful custom business reports that measure call volume statistics, containment rates, transaction success rates and more.
CTI & agent desktop services
Enhancing the customer experience all the way to the agent
Our computer telephony integration (CTI) solutions make agents more efficient and reduce average handle time (AHT). Using our extensive systems integration experience, we'll unite your routing, reporting, and technology for an end-to-end customer experience you'll be proud to deliver. CTI solutions range from the basic integration of computer applications with telephony applications to complex solutions that dynamically route callers. Our experience includes basic single-site inbound voice installs to multi-national, highly available intelligent routing for voice, email, mobile, and web interactions. We're backed by strong working partnerships with key CTI providers like Avaya, Cisco, and Genesys.
Routing solutions
Our skills-based and rules-based routing solutions use customer data and segmentation strategies to route callers to the most appropriate resource, whether a self-service application or agent skill group.
Reporting capabilities
Nuance can provide cradle-to-grave reporting capabilities that leverage data from back-end systems to analyze contact center operations, providing insight for improving resource management and your overall customer service solution.
Screen pop
During an agent transfer, present your agent with a screen pop of historical and real-time customer data from all contact center channels, improving the caller's experience and reducing AHT while giving the agent more time to upsell.
Enhanced agent experience
Consolidate to a single, unified, role-based agent desktop that will improve customer service. Our custom and unified desktop solutions shorten the time your agents spend navigating through multiple screens and applications, resulting in improved AHT.