Engagement AI Services

Allows for seamless and effective interactions powered by Nuance deep heritage in artificial intelligence but also provides the ability to truly serve in a B2B model with white‑labeled solutions in a powerful way. This includes virtual assistants and live agents, for web and messaging, supporting real‑time and asynchronous conversations, plus AI that empowers agents with next‑best action recommendations. In addition, Agent AI capabilities use insights from historic voice and text conversations to coach agents with next‑best‑action and predictive recommendations. All leading to faster, cohesive customer service, increased revenue while reducing agent handle times.