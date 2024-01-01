Voice is more important than ever

Most brands have spent a lot of time and money building up their digital customer engagement capabilities, but that doesn’t mean voice is dead. In fact, contact centers are seeing increases in calls as people deal with uncertainty, wonder where their packages are, or have to alter their plans. For many customers, a phone call is still their first choice when contacting a brand. And for those who prefer digital interactions, a phone call is a last resort when they can’t get answers elsewhere.

Your customers still need voice channels—the question is: can your voicebot (or voice virtual assistant, if you prefer) deliver the intelligent, conversational experiences they expect?