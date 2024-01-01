What is a voicebot (or a voice VA)?

Just like a chatbot or virtual assistant (VA) in digital channels, a voicebot provides automated self‑service for customers in your voice channels. Whether you call it a voicebot or a voice VA, it amounts to the same thing: it’s an AI‑powered IVR that lets callers speak in their own words, rather than choosing from a limited set of options, and have a natural, two‑way conversation to get fast resolutions.

The most advanced voicebots can offer personalized greetings, predict customer intents, and hold a human‑like conversation that feels like talking to a live agent. And if they encounter an inquiry they can’t resolve, automated voice systems route the caller to the most appropriate agent, along with all the context of the conversation so far.