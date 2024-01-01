Dragon user documentation
Dragon's technical experts and documentation team have created guides, workbooks and videos to help you use Dragon more effectively. Please also see the KnowledgeBase(Open a new window) where a wide range of users exchange tips and discuss feature requests.
User guides
The user guide, which covers all product editions, provides details on installation, optional settings, voice commands and dictation of different types of text. The guide also includes tips and notes to help you use the software more effectively.
Be sure to also take advantage of our illustrated workbook. For the latest technical details, please see the KnowledgeBase(Open a new window).
- Dragon Volume License Installation Guide (V16)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Single User Installation Guide (V16)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Individual Installation Guide v15.6(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Client Installation Guide v15.6(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Client Installation Guide v15.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation v15(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Individual, v14 User Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13 User Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4 Client Help(Open a new window)
- User guides for older versions of Dragon
Bluetooth wireless headset guides
Dragon microphones
Calisto microphones
- We recommend plugging the bluetooth microphone’s dongle (wireless adaptor) into your computer before you open Dragon.
- While the Calisto II's headset is charging, its indicator light glows solid red, but once the headset is fully charged, this light goes off.
- The headset does not automatically power on. Once the headset is charged and paired to its dongle, you must power it up by holding its button for about 6 seconds (it then emits 4 ascending beeps), then pressing it for 1 second to activate its radio link to its dongle.
- This video includes how to charge and power up the headset, as well as turn on the connection to its USB wireless adapter. It also covers how to check the “recording device” settings in the Windows Control Panel: Using the Calisto II Bluetooth wireless microphone with Dragon
Quick start cards
The quick start card helps you quickly install and activate Dragon.
Workbook
The user workbook provides explanations, examples, and illustrations, as well as step‑by‑step instructions and practice exercises to help you make the most of your investment in Dragon.
Command guides
The Dragon Command Guide provides a two‑page list of the most commonly used voice commands so that you can control your PC and individual applications by voice.
- Dragon Professional v16 & Legal v16 command sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement v16 command sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Individual commands sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Legal Group and Individual command sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Using Dragon with Microsoft Word(pdf. Open a new window)
- Using Dragon with Microsoft Excel(pdf. Open a new window)
Data sheets
- Dragon Professional v16 data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Legal v16 data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement v16 data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance PowerMic 4 data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Individual data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group brief(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Legal Individual data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Legal Group brief(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center data sheet(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Enterprise Solutions brochure(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Anywhere(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Anywhere Group(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Home(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Premium(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon NaturallySpeaking 13 Premium Student/Teacher(pdf. Open a new window)
Instructional videos
These free, on‑demand videos offer tips and guidance for both new and experienced Dragon users. For more videos, visit our Feature demos page and YouTube channel(Open a new window).
How to Install Dragon NaturallySpeaking Software Update
This video walks you through a software update to Dragon NaturallySpeaking, including milestones during installation and important reminders for the process to be successful. This video covers the installation process, as the software walks you through a series of screens; this includes activation, a short, anonymous step.
Using the Calisto II Bluetooth wireless microphone with Dragon
The Calisto II is a Bluetooth microphone made by Plantronics for use with Dragon. This video includes how to charge and power up the headset, as well as turn on the connection to its USB wireless adapter. It also covers how to check the “recording device” settings in the Windows Control Panel.
- View more feature demos.
Administrator guides
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (on-premise) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- User Provisioning and Deprovisioning Guide (cloud) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- User Provisioning and Deprovisioning Guide (on-premise) v2023.4(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2023.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide (cloud) v2023.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center User Provisioning and Deprovisioning Guide (cloud) v2023.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Citrix Administrator Guide (V16)(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2022.3.3(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (on-premise) v2022.3.3(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide v2022.3.3(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (cloud) v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide (on-premise) v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Management Center User Provisioning and Deprovisioning v2021.1(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Professional Group Nuance Management Center Administration Guide v6.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group Nuance Management Center Installation Guide Cloud v6.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Group Nuance Management Center Installation Guide Onprem v6.5 (pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Administrator Guide v15.6(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Administrator Guide v15.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Server Installation and Configuration Guide v15.5(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Nuance Management Center Server Installation and Configuration Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Configuration and Client Installation(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group 14 Citrix Administration Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement 14 Citrix Administration Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group 15 Citrix Administration Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Law Enforcement 15 Citrix Administration Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Professional Individual Administrator's Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Anywhere Group Administrative Getting Started Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 14 Administrator's Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13.5 Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon 13 Administrator's Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4 Client Installation Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4 Nuance Management Center Administrator Guide(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4 Citrix Administrator Guide US only.(pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Medical Practice Edition 4 Nuance Management Console Guidelines for Distributors (pdf. Open a new window)
- Dragon Group Citrix Admin Guide v15.4(pdf. Open a new window)