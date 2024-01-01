Community and rural hospital solutions

Helping smaller hospitals reach bigger goals

Community and rural hospitals—faced with personnel shortages, increasing costs and reduced reimbursement—must make the most of every second and every cent. Nuance clinical documentation solutions help care teams amplify their time and resources by offering a more natural and efficient way to capture the patient story.

Award‑winning solutions

Clinical solutions

Automate documentation and clinical tasks and achieve more with Dragon as your AI Copilot.

Revenue integrity solutions

A comprehensive portfolio of cloud‑based, AI‑powered solutions designed to efficiently and effectively improve documentation to drive clinical documentation excellence across the care continuum.

Diagnostic solutions

Deliver real‑time clinical intelligence across the workflow to help radiologists automate what they can’t stand, surface what they can’t see, and identify what they can’t miss to improve outcomes.

Meet DAX Copilot

AI‑automated clinical notes in seconds.

Learn how AI‑powered automated documentation is improving efficiencies and igniting a new era of copilots for healthcare.

Driving better outcomes with Dragon Medical One

Hunt Regional Medical Center saves costs with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)

Hunt Regional Medical Center saves costs and increases provider satisfaction with Dragon Medical One.

See how to save time documenting with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)

See how to save time documenting and improve the patient-provider experience with Dragon Medical One.

Speech recognition accessories

Complementary solutions that allow you to be even more productive and focus more attention on patient care

Outcomes

Clinical documentation solutions that work for community and rural hospitals

45%

reduction in time spend on documentation

54%

improvement in reimbursement accuracy

100%

core measures compliance

Why Nuance

Nuance solutions empower clinicians to accurately and efficiently capture, improve, and communicate the patient story using:

Healthcare expertise

With 750+ proven clinical strategies and 30 years of CDI experience, we capture 3B lines of medical documentation annually and continue innovating for the radiology market, 20 years and counting.

AI technology

As a pioneer in speech‑enabled virtual assistants, Nuance is tapping into a secure multi‑million‑dollar HITRUST cloud infrastructure and harnessing advanced analytics to transform patient care.

Deep integration

4 out of 5 facilities that use Epic, Oracle Health, Allscripts, and MEDITECH rely on Nuance every day. Our 200+ healthcare IT partnerships and deeply integrated solutions deliver optimized workflows and support better collaboration across teams.

In their own words: What customers are saying

Resources

