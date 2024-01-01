Helping smaller hospitals reach bigger goals
Community and rural hospitals—faced with personnel shortages, increasing costs and reduced reimbursement—must make the most of every second and every cent. Nuance clinical documentation solutions help care teams amplify their time and resources by offering a more natural and efficient way to capture the patient story.
Award‑winning solutions
Clinical solutions
Automate documentation and clinical tasks and achieve more with Dragon as your AI Copilot.
Revenue integrity solutions
A comprehensive portfolio of cloud‑based, AI‑powered solutions designed to efficiently and effectively improve documentation to drive clinical documentation excellence across the care continuum.
Diagnostic solutions
Deliver real‑time clinical intelligence across the workflow to help radiologists automate what they can’t stand, surface what they can’t see, and identify what they can’t miss to improve outcomes.
Meet DAX Copilot
AI‑automated clinical notes in seconds.
Learn how AI‑powered automated documentation is improving efficiencies and igniting a new era of copilots for healthcare.Discover more
Driving better outcomes with Dragon Medical One
Hunt Regional Medical Center saves costs with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
Hunt Regional Medical Center saves costs and increases provider satisfaction with Dragon Medical One.
See how to save time documenting with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
See how to save time documenting and improve the patient-provider experience with Dragon Medical One.
Speech recognition accessories
Complementary solutions that allow you to be even more productive and focus more attention on patient careFind out more(Open a new window)
Outcomes
Clinical documentation solutions that work for community and rural hospitals
45%
reduction in time spend on documentation
54%
improvement in reimbursement accuracy
100%
core measures compliance
Why Nuance
Clinical documentation solutions that work for community and rural hospitals
Nuance solutions empower clinicians to accurately and efficiently capture, improve, and communicate the patient story using:
Healthcare expertise
With 750+ proven clinical strategies and 30 years of CDI experience, we capture 3B lines of medical documentation annually and continue innovating for the radiology market, 20 years and counting.
AI technology
As a pioneer in speech‑enabled virtual assistants, Nuance is tapping into a secure multi‑million‑dollar HITRUST cloud infrastructure and harnessing advanced analytics to transform patient care.
Deep integration
4 out of 5 facilities that use Epic, Oracle Health, Allscripts, and MEDITECH rely on Nuance every day. Our 200+ healthcare IT partnerships and deeply integrated solutions deliver optimized workflows and support better collaboration across teams.
Resources
Case studies
- Northeastern Health System boosts performance, efficiency, and job satisfaction(pdf. Open a new window)
- Palo Pinto General Hospital significantly streamlines core measure reporting and analysis(pdf. Open a new window)
- Concord Hospital improves nurse satisfaction and documentation quality(pdf. Open a new window)
- Elkhart General produces fast, accurate reports while reducing costs and easing compliance
- Citizens Medical Center, Inc. provides healthcare for life with Nuance solutions
What's next blog
- The role of CDI programs in supporting the financial well-being of rural and critical access hospitals(Open a new window)
- Supporting a healthy bottom line with clinical documentation improvement for rural facilities(Open a new window)
- Rural hospitals are struggling to stay in business. What can we learn from these closures?(Open a new window)
- The Way Forward: An eye on future healthcare technologies(Open a new window)
- The Way Forward: Key advice when upgrading or deploying new technologies(Open a new window)
- The Way Forward: Physician retention and turnover in critical access and rural hospitals
- The Way Forward: Physician burnout(Open a new window)