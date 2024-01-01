Nuance solutions for clinics and practices

Just what the doctor ordered
In ambulatory practices 30 percent of all patients spend 10 minutes or less with physicians. Nuance helps physicians make the best use of their time with clinical documentation that writes itselfTM, helping them reduce documentation time by more than 50%. By using voice to navigate, dictate and edit content, clinicians can spend less time in the EHR and more time with patients.
The exam room of the future
Machine learning and AI show great promise for healthcare. Explore innovations that amplify human intelligence to improve how care teams interact with patients and document care.
Nuance DAX and the University of Michigan Health‑West (Play a video)
Explore how the University of Michigan Health‑West has expanded its deployment of Nuance DAX to empower physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.
Witness the exam of the future using ambient clinical intelligence (Play a video)
Witness the latest in AI and machine learning, combined with ambient sensing technology, where human conversation moves to the forefront and clinical documentation writes itself—all within the EHR.
It’s easy to get started with the DAX mobile app (Play a video)
Automatically document care for in‑office and telehealth visits with the Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) mobile app to improve quality of care and the patient experience, reduce provider burnout and improve your top and bottom line.
See the Dragon Ambient eXperience in action
Join one of our upcoming livestream demonstrations and discover how Nuance DAX allows physicians to turn the chair around and focus on the patient, save time, preserve the physician-patient experience, and eliminate after-hours work.Join a virtual demo
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
76%
Physicians surveyed across specialties believe Nuance DAX improves the quality of the patient experience
9 min
Decrease in average wait time for primary care patients—cutting the industry average wait time by 50%
6 min
Physicians across specialties reported saving per patient encounter in documentation time
+24%
Increase in the number of patients a cardiologist saw per day
Ambient clinical intelligence (ACI)—a comprehensive, AI‑powered, voice‑enabled solution
ACI uses ambient sensing technology to securely listen to clinician‑patient encounter conversations while offering workflow and knowledge automation to complement the EHR. Exceeding the capabilities of a virtual or on‑site scribe, the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX), innovated by Nuance and Microsoft, promotes a better patient experience by accurately capturing and appropriately contextualizing every word of the patient encounter and automatically documenting patient care without taking the physician's attention off the patient.
Ambient device and mobile application
Clinicians engage in conversation with their patients while a dedicated mobile app or purpose‑built ambient device with highly optimized microphone array, large interactive display, integrated biometrics, and multi‑sensory capabilities securely captures a multi‑party conversation.
Ambient skills
Simply say "Hey Dragon" to get information in and out of the EHR. Integrated virtual assistant capabilities enable care teams to complete a growing list of tasks in real time within their EHR and other third-party applications.
Ambient documentation
Deep‑learning‑based AI securely converts encounter conversations into standardized, structured notes tailored for each specialty that adhere to established documentation standards. AI‑generated notes go through a brief quality review process to check for accuracy, omissions, and appropriateness before being delivered to the clinician for signature in the EHR—creating an AI learning loop for continuous improvement.
Video testimonials
Dragon Medical One real‑world use cases
ProActive Pain and Neurology, LLC documents complex patient histories with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
Dr. Dennis Dey of ProActive Pain and Neurology, LLC documents complex patient histories and speeds documentation turnaround times with Dragon Medical One.
The Foot and Ankle Clinic of Oakwood gains efficiency in their clinical documentation with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
The Foot and Ankle Clinic of Oakwood gains efficiency and improves accuracy in their clinical documentation workflow with Dragon Medical One.
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience with Dragon Medical One (Play a video)
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience and reduces documentation costs with Dragon Medical One.
AI-powered solutions that enable physicians
Dragon Ambient eXperience
Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) is a comprehensive, AI-powered, voice-enabled solution that revolutionizes documentation by accurately capturing and contextualizing every word of the patient encounter.
Dragon Medical One
Conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion that provides secure, convenient, and comprehensive clinical documentation support from pre‑charting through post‑encounter.
PowerMic Mobile
Move from room to room, workstation to workstation, using your own personal smartphone as a secure, wireless microphone.
Meet DAX Copilot
AI‑automated clinical notes in seconds.
Learn how AI‑powered automated documentation is improving efficiencies and igniting a new era of copilots for healthcare.Discover more
Resources
Videos
Case studies
- Fisher‑Titus enhances clinician productivity and experience with Nuance documentation solutions (pdf. Open a new window)
- ProActive Pain and Neurology documents complex patient histories with Dragon Medical One (pdf. Open a new window)
- Coeur d’Alene Pediatrics speeds documentation creation by using Dragon Medical One real-time speech recognition
- Leon Medical Centers aims for the highest documentation standards using Dragon Medical One
Blogs
- Solving telehealth inefficiencies that exacerbate physician burnout(Open a new window)
- Ambient clinical intelligence technology addresses priority concerns for physicians(Open a new window)
- How to alleviate physician burnout: 5 tips that can help(Open a new window)
- The difference between ambient clinical intelligence and ambition (Open a new window)