Reducing administrative burden for nurses

Clinical speech recognition technology helps alleviate the burden of clinical documentation for hospital staff.

Concerns & benefits

Nurses are cutting time spent on clinical documentation and freeing up more time for patient care with speech recognition

Nurses spend over 50% of their time on clinical documentation and 64% of that time is spent on narrative (‘unstructured’ notes). Nuance’s speech-to-text solutions reduce workload pressures, enabling patient notes to be accurately and efficiently captured in the electronic patient record (EPR) system and freeing up valuable time for patient care.

Improved nurse satisfaction

Research indicates that 85% of NHS healthcare professionals see the burden of clinical documentation as a significant contributor to burnout. AI-powered speech recognition is dramatically cutting the time clinicians spend on documentation, freeing them to spend more time on patient care.

Optimised and utilised EPR

AI-powered speech recognition and auto-text templates improve the quality of clinical notes and the richness of EPR data. Nuance speech recognition can also be used to navigate EPR systems more easily and to generate voice-driven content—including emails—outside the EPR.

Deliver clinical notes faster

With speech recognition, notes are dictated directly into the EPR, helping nurses reduce report turnaround time and deliver clinical notes faster to peers. This expediency improves the patient experience as clinic letters are completed faster.

Reduced administrative costs

In addition to reducing document turnaround times, speech recognition also helps hospitals and clinics to significantly reduce administrative costs and eliminates the need for expensive outsourced transcription services.

3x

Dictation is at least 3x faster than typing and nurses are saving hours per week with clinical speech recognition.

89%

89% of nurses surveyed at Concord Hospital said that use of speech recognition improved their job satisfaction.

40+ mins

Paediatric nurses at one NHS Trust estimated savings of at least 40 mins per patient per day with speech-to-text software.

Documentation capture solutions

Dragon Medical One is a secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that accurately and efficiently captures the patient story into all major EPR platforms.

Diagnostic

PowerScribe 360 is the leading real-time radiology reporting platform and is speech-enabled.

Optimisation services

Nuance Professional Services help you improve solution adoption, accelerate ROI, and get the most from your Nuance investment.

