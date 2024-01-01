Healthcare documentation solutions

Putting voice at the heart of what matters

We believe there’s a big difference between something that is accurate and something that is right. That’s why our goal is to ensure the patient story is both accurately and comprehensively captured directly in the EPR, at the point of care. Our solutions support comprehensive information, for better quality of care, continuity of care, and patient safety.

Accurate clinical noting

Our voice driven solutions help reduce admin burden and release more time for patient care.

Delightful clinician experience

Your clinicians can start dictating immediately, with no voice profile training. Our award-winning speech recognition capabilities are powered by artificial intelligence and a first-class professional medical vocabulary.

Optimised & adopted EPR

Conquer the clicks and optimise workflows with our advanced step-by- step commands and auto-text.

Improve financial performance and compliance

Reduce the turnaround time of clinical documentation, improve staff utilisation, and eliminate the need for expensive outsourced transcription services.

Impressive outcomes start here

3X

Dictation is at least 3x faster than typing and clinicians are saving hours per week with clinical speech recognition.

100M

fewer clicks means more time for patients.

80%

of clinicians agree that Dragon Medical One improves the overall quality of clinical documentation.

AI solutions that empower clinicians

Nuance solutions help provide greater accuracy, efficiency, and flexibility for clinicians.

Documentation capture solutions

Dragon Medical One is a secure, cloud-based clinical speech recognition solution that accurately and efficiently captures the patient story into all major EPR platforms.

Diagnostic

PowerScribe 360 is the leading real-time radiology reporting platform and is speech-enabled.

Optimisation services

Nuance Professional Services help you improve solution adoption, accelerate ROI, and get the most from your Nuance investment.

Resources

White papers/ePapers

Case studies

How can we help you drive better clinical outcomes?

