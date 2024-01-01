Clinical speech recognition for healthcare

Help clinicians achieve more with less effort

Nuance clinical speech recognition solutions are designed to accurately translate the clinician’s voice into a rich, detailed narrative that feeds directly and seamlessly into all leading UK EPR platforms. These solutions offer healthcare professionals the flexibility to complete patient notes at their convenience and dramatically reduce the amount of time spent on documentation.

Optimise clinical workflows with our conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion.

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years

Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for four consecutive years, 2021-2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.

#1 AI‑Powered and Cloud‑Based Provider from Black Book

Nuance ranked #1 in 2022 for speech recognition and clinical intelligence solutions for third consecutive year.

Speech recognition solutions that recognise how you work

These solutions allow clinicians to take control of preferences, providing multiple options to capture the patient narrative. We offer true portability and enable a consistent documentation experience regardless of physical location.

Dragon Medical One

Cloud‑based speech recognition solution that provides a consistent and personalised clinical documentation experience across solutions, platforms and devices regardless of physical location.

PowerScribe 360

A leading radiology reporting platform utilising Nuance powerful speech recognition to enable the efficient creation of high-quality, actionable radiology reports.

Optimisation services

Nuance Professional Services help you improve solution adoption, accelerate ROI, and get the most from your Nuance investment.

Incredible outcomes start here

50%

reduction in time spent on documentation, leaving more time to focus on patient care.

87%

of doctors agree that Dragon Medical One makes it easier to document comprehensively.

98%

of doctors recommend Dragon Medical One.

86%

of clinicians at an NHS ED department reported their notes were more complete using speech recognition.

48

FTE days saved(Open a new window) in 2020 by cohort using Dragon Medical One autotext feature at Oxford.

What customers are saying

