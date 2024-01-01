Clinical speech recognition for healthcare

Help clinicians achieve more with less effort
Nuance clinical speech recognition solutions are designed to accurately translate the clinician’s voice into a rich, detailed narrative that feeds directly and seamlessly into all leading UK EPR platforms. These solutions offer healthcare professionals the flexibility to complete patient notes at their convenience and dramatically reduce the amount of time spent on documentation.
Discover our conversational AI solution
Optimise clinical workflows with our conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for four consecutive years, 2021-2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
#1 AI‑Powered and Cloud‑Based Provider from Black Book
Nuance ranked #1 in 2022 for speech recognition and clinical intelligence solutions for third consecutive year.
Solutions & benefits
Speech recognition solutions that recognise how you work
These solutions allow clinicians to take control of preferences, providing multiple options to capture the patient narrative. We offer true portability and enable a consistent documentation experience regardless of physical location.
Dragon Medical One
Cloud‑based speech recognition solution that provides a consistent and personalised clinical documentation experience across solutions, platforms and devices regardless of physical location.
PowerScribe 360
A leading radiology reporting platform utilising Nuance powerful speech recognition to enable the efficient creation of high-quality, actionable radiology reports.
Optimisation services
Nuance Professional Services help you improve solution adoption, accelerate ROI, and get the most from your Nuance investment.
Incredible outcomes start here
50%
reduction in time spent on documentation, leaving more time to focus on patient care.
87%
of doctors agree that Dragon Medical One makes it easier to document comprehensively.
98%
of doctors recommend Dragon Medical One.
86%
of clinicians at an NHS ED department reported their notes were more complete using speech recognition.
48
FTE days saved(Open a new window) in 2020 by cohort using Dragon Medical One autotext feature at Oxford.
Testimonials
What customers are saying
Resources
White papers/ePapers
-
AI-powered speech recognition aids successful roll out of EPRs(pdf. Open a new window)
A review of the key benefits to speech enabling an EPR platform
-
Market research into UK clinician burnout(pdf. Open a new window)
Assessing the impact of Covid-19 on clinical admin and burnout in the UK NHS.
-
Permission to hope: The path to success in England’s healthcare reorganisation(pdf. Open a new window)
Insights from the Nuance UK Healthcare Council, in collaboration with CHIME.
Case studies
-
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Dragon Medical One supports the trust’s ‘Go Digital’ framework.
-
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Dragon Medical One is reducing transcription costs and speeding up clinical correspondence.
-
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust
£2.3 million savings predicted over five years by replacing outsourced transcription.