The solution

Under the ATO’s Managed Network Services, Nuance was engaged to help the organization overcome the challenges faced with customer engagement and to strengthen the relationship with their customers. By providing a fast and secure method to verify a taxpayer’s identity, the ATO would greatly improve the overall customer experience.

The ATO opted to deploy voice biometric technologies, delivering a faster, more secure method of identity authentication.

The ATO completed its first implementation of Nuance’s VocalPassword™ solution in September 2014, allowing customers to recite the passphrase “In Australia my voice identifies me” to verify their identity. In April 2015, the ATO completed its second phase of deployment, the implementation of Nuance’s FreeSpeech™, a first of its kind deployment in Australia that verifies customers during inbound and outbound calls, without intrusive questioning, providing a seamless experience for customers. With Nuance’s FreeSpeech voice biometric solution, customers are able to enroll when client audio is captured through a natural conversation with an agent. Voice verifications are then completed with captured client audio during a subsequent call. As a result, the ATO can now authenticate repeat callers with minimal dialogue and without intrusive questioning, providing a seamless customer experience. Jointly, the VocalPassword and FreeSpeech voice biometric solutions reduce the time spent on the phone when ATO customers call into the contact center.

Following the successful introduction of the voice biometrics solutions into the IVR and contact center, the ATO expanded the voice authentication program by integrating Nuance’s VocalPassword technology into its mobile app, giving ATO customers the ability to use a single credential for authentication across multiple channels. This deployment by the ATO was the first of its kind to offer multi‑channel voice biometrics and further enhanced the experience for ATO customers.