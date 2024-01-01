PowerMic Dictation Microphones

Ergonomic hand‑held microphone
Designed to enhance productivity and provide ergonomic control of both standard dictation and speech recognition functions. Offers simplified, thumb‑control operation for dictating, navigating, reviewing and editing speech recognition generated documentation into standard templates and reports.
With PowerMic, EHR workflows work for clinicians
Ideal for dedicated Dragon Medical dictation workstations, clinicians can use PowerMic to dictate the patient story directly into the EHR. PowerMic combines a robust, ergonomic USB microphone with full‑function mouse capabilities and customizable function buttons to accelerate workflows and avoid constant switching from microphone to mouse to keyboard.
- Unidirectional noise‑cancellation microphone + high pass filter eliminates electrical interference
- 30% larger pointing device
- Two additional programmable buttons for customization
- Smooth surface buttons make disinfection even easier
- Supports a variety of magnetic mounting options
- Compatible with Dragon Medical One 2021.4 SR1, Dragon Professional Anywhere 2021.4, and SR1 SpeechKit SDK 2021.4
Benefits
High‑quality physician dictation microphone
Nuance PowerMics are specially designed to enhance clinician productivity, providing ergonomic control of both standard dictation and speech recognition functions.
Improves physician satisfaction
Dictate, navigate, review, and edit speech recognition generated documentation with ergonomic control of both standard dictation and speech recognition functions.
Boosts productivity
Makes it easier and faster to control voice recording, navigate through standard reports and use “voice fill‑in” capabilities to insert recognized text into templates.
Improve patient care
Enables clinicians to complete dictation in less time and focus more attention on patient care.
Features
Easy to deploy across any IT environment
Combines a robust, ergonomic USB microphone with full‑function, PC‑mouse capabilities to avoid constant toggling between microphone, mouse, and keyboard.
Ergonomic, thumb control operation
Simplified design makes it easier for dictating, navigating, reviewing, and editing speech recognition generated documentation.
Plug and play installation
USB connectivity ensures compatibility with a wide range of computers.
Accurate dictation
Unidirectional microphone with noise‑cancellation ensures higher accuracy in even the noisiest environments.
Intuitive design for ease of use
Integrated pointing device, mouse functionality, and tab features speed navigation while a flush angled microphone offers optimal recording and user comfort.
Complementary solutions
Dragon Medical One
Conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion that provides secure, convenient, and comprehensive clinical documentation support from pre‑charting through post‑encounter.
Speech recognition accessories
Enhance clinician productivity and complete dictation in less time with accessories that enable you to focus more on patient care.