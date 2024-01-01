PowerMic Dictation Microphones

Ideal for dedicated Dragon Medical dictation workstations, clinicians can use PowerMic to dictate the patient story directly into the EHR. PowerMic combines a robust, ergonomic USB microphone with full‑function mouse capabilities and customizable function buttons to accelerate workflows and avoid constant switching from microphone to mouse to keyboard.

Unidirectional noise‑cancellation microphone + high pass filter eliminates electrical interference

30% larger pointing device

Two additional programmable buttons for customization

Smooth surface buttons make disinfection even easier

Supports a variety of magnetic mounting options

Compatible with Dragon Medical One 2021.4 SR1, Dragon Professional Anywhere 2021.4, and SR1 SpeechKit SDK 2021.4