Do more with Dragon
7 ways to help improve your clinic day with advanced speech recognition.
The best performance relies on proven AI
Trusted by over 550,000 physicians and 6,500 organizations globally, Dragon Medical is a proven solution for enhancing clinical documentation and improving the patient‑provider experience. Get the infographic to explore how our best‑in‑class technology can help improve clinical documentation in your clinic or practice.
1
A budget‑friendly speech platform
Dragon Medical One pays for itself by giving you time to see one additional patient per week.*
2
Quick and easy note editing
Take the hassle out of documenting notes using specialized vocabularies and customized templates.
3
More than just a keyboard replacement
Enrich your workflow experience with automated shortcuts, easier access to specialized information, and seamless EHR navigation.
4
Cloud‑based mobility
Document your way, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient using your smartphone as a secure wireless microphone.
5
No voice‑profile training
Document complete, high‑quality notes immediately. With advanced accent detection and continuous learning—get more done in less time with AI‑based automation.
6
99% accuracy and automatic accent detection
At 3‑5x faster than typing, Dragon Medical One lets you work as fast as you think—not as fast as you type.
7
Integrates with your EHR
With more than 200 EHR integrations, Dragon Medical One is the speech recognition solution that fits your needs without fighting your workflow.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
Unmatched outcomes
98%
of physicians recommend Dragon Medical One
50%
less time spent on documentation
90%
of physicians agree that Dragon Medical One eases documentation burdens
*Based on documentation time savings conducted from a Nuance customer survey