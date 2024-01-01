Nuance Advanced Practice CDI Advisory Services

Drive your CDI program to a strategic level

Build on the benefits from conversational‑AI technology and get advisory, analytics, and optimization services tailored to your goals.

Explore Advance Practice CDI Advisory Services

Definition of APCDI

Advanced Practice CDI (APCDITM) is a higher level of CDI practice. Advanced practitioners are prepared with advanced didactic and clinical education, knowledge, skills, and scope of practice in clinical documentation improvement and integrity. They are considered experts in CDI knowledge and skills assessed as competent in practice.

Benefits

Driving CDI to a strategic level

Develop strong leaders

Positioning leadership as drivers of change, Nuance experts will help leaders develop the ability to diagnose and manage performance of programs with high value impact to the organization.

Increase collaboration

Because of the sustainable change management and communication plan, team members across CDI, Quality, Care Management, and Coding will better understand how they can work together on goals with high value impact to the organization.

Optimize performance

Leaders will learn how to better interpret data and benchmarks to enable better decision making.

Maximize program effectiveness

Actionable strategies and ongoing support will help you expand program impact and enhance the result of workflows.

The Nuance difference

Data driven. Designed to meet
your goals.

We help you select and implement advanced practice initiatives to optimize CDI and organizational outcomes based on your specific goals.

Baseline assessment

We assess your current performance, organizational structure, and establish key performance indicators.

Change management advice

Develop a sustainable change management and communication plan to increase collaboration across teams.

Program optimization consulting

Ongoing consultation with Nuance experts who will assess performance against key metrics and provide mentoring to address any problem areas and expand program impact.

Continuing professional education

We’ll share our continued research and recommendations on proven success factors that lead to superior outcomes.

Ready to take your CDI program to the next level?

Speak to a clinical documentation specialist today.

Contact us