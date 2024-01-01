Drive your CDI program to a strategic level
Build on the benefits from conversational‑AI technology and get advisory, analytics, and optimization services tailored to your goals.
Definition of APCDI
Advanced Practice CDI (APCDITM) is a higher level of CDI practice. Advanced practitioners are prepared with advanced didactic and clinical education, knowledge, skills, and scope of practice in clinical documentation improvement and integrity. They are considered experts in CDI knowledge and skills assessed as competent in practice.
Benefits
Driving CDI to a strategic level
Develop strong leaders
Positioning leadership as drivers of change, Nuance experts will help leaders develop the ability to diagnose and manage performance of programs with high value impact to the organization.
Increase collaboration
Because of the sustainable change management and communication plan, team members across CDI, Quality, Care Management, and Coding will better understand how they can work together on goals with high value impact to the organization.
Optimize performance
Leaders will learn how to better interpret data and benchmarks to enable better decision making.
Maximize program effectiveness
Actionable strategies and ongoing support will help you expand program impact and enhance the result of workflows.
The Nuance difference
Data driven. Designed to meet
your goals.
We help you select and implement advanced practice initiatives to optimize CDI and organizational outcomes based on your specific goals.
Baseline assessment
We assess your current performance, organizational structure, and establish key performance indicators.
Change management advice
Develop a sustainable change management and communication plan to increase collaboration across teams.
Program optimization consulting
Ongoing consultation with Nuance experts who will assess performance against key metrics and provide mentoring to address any problem areas and expand program impact.
Continuing professional education
We’ll share our continued research and recommendations on proven success factors that lead to superior outcomes.