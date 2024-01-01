Optimize care delivery for the veteran community
Provide VA hospitals and clinics with a wide-range of solutions across the continuum of care to help deliver the high-quality care veterans deserve with Nuance Healthcare solutions.
Provide veterans with the care they deserve
Veterans Affairs (VA) constituents from within and outside the system—patients, clinicians and administrators—all want accurate information instantly to improve care and ensure appropriate funding. Nuance provides VA hospitals and clinics with a wide-range of solutions across the continuum of care to help deliver high-quality care despite constrained budgets, while also fulfilling regulatory, privacy, and national security requirements.
Benefits
Solutions that support veterans across the continuum of care
Nuance provides VA hospitals and clinics with a wide-range of solutions that support clinical documentation improvement, radiology reporting, and clinical collaboration that improves outcomes, and appropriate VERA funding.
Document patient care
Enable clinicians to dictate, review and sign medical records in one step to reduce or eliminate transcription costs.
Improve clinical documentation
Capture complete inpatient clinical documentation that accurately represents patients’ severity, acuity, and risk of mortality.
Optimize VERA funding
Simplify research so you can uncover potential lost VERA funding.
Improve medical records coding and compliance
Standardize and improve revenue cycle processes and revenue capture.
Track chart deficiencies
Complete records in a timely manner by automatically identifying and monitoring chart deficiencies.
Communicate test results
Ensure quick, auditable communication of patients' urgent test results.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
#1 AI‑Powered and Cloud‑Based Provider from Black Book
Nuance ranked #1 in 2022 for its leadership in CDI for the ninth consecutive year.
FedRAMP Authorized Solution
Dragon Medical One is now listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace as Authorized and is ready for procurement, authorization, and deployment.
Solutions
Healthcare solutions that work for VA hospitals and clinics
Improve clinical and financial outcomes, while meeting VA requirements with Nuance’s full‑spectrum of solutions for VA hospitals and clinics that support clinical documentation improvement, radiology reporting and clinical collaboration.
Dragon Medical speech recognition
Dragon Medical is the leading medical speech recognition solution today—by far. Compatible with the VA CPRS (Computerized Patient Record System) and Cerner Millennium, it is a key productivity component in electronic health records solutions throughout the Federal Government, including Veterans Affairs and the Military Health System.
PowerScribe 360 Reporting speech recognition solution for radiology
PowerScribe 360 Reporting offers radiologists a leap forward in speech recognition technology with unmatched speed, accuracy, and control. PowerScribe 360's integrated productivity tools take radiology reporting to the next level as an industry standard for voice‑driven report creation, multi‑site workflow, data capture, and communication. A suite of complementary add‑on solutions provides even more value.
Clinical Documentation Integrity
Nuance Clintegrity VA CDI Pro Solutions help the VA improve its inpatient and outpatient clinical documentation and facilitates the gathering of pertinent clinical documentation to accurately represent patients’ severity, acuity, and risk of mortality. It also enables CDI specialists to review concurrent documentation efficiently, and VA coding management to monitor and report on critical coding activities effectively. The result: measurable efficiency and communication gains, and improved documentation and coding accuracy.
Optimized Veterans Equitable Resource Allocation (VERA) funding
Clintegrity VERA Analyzer simplifies research so you can uncover potential lost VERA funding. The software helps you identify inpatient admissions that may need coding revisions or clinical documentation improvements to ensure a patient is assigned to the appropriate VERA Patient Class and Price Group. Identifying these cases and making coding changes could potentially improve your facility’s ability to capture full VERA funding.
Chart deficiency management
Clintegrity VA Chart Complete (VACC) is a simple yet powerful VistA-integrated record management system that helps VA Medical Centers complete records in a timely manner by automatically identifying and monitoring chart deficiencies. It provides point-and-click reporting to track chart deficiencies, such as missing discharge summaries, history and physicals, and other critical information.
Coding and billing management
Clintegrity Encoder Product Suite (EPS) includes VistA-integrated inpatient and outpatient coding, compliance, claim scrubber, physician query tracking and central reporting. This revenue cycle workflow and reporting solution helps standardize and improve revenue cycle processes and revenue capture in the VA. It provides an intelligent, comprehensive approach to VA inpatient and outpatient data management technology for the health information management, billing and compliance departments.
VERA Optimization Service
VERA Optimization Service is designed to ensure equitable funding of VA healthcare services.
Resources
Data sheets
- Dragon Medical Professional Services for the VA(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Clintegrity VA CDI Pro Solutions(pdf. Open a new window)
- Clintegrity VERA Analyzer (pdf. Open a new window)
- VERA Optimization Service(pdf. Open a new window)
- Nuance Coding Integrity Services with Central Learning (pdf. Open a new window)