Improve clinician and patient satisfaction, operational efficiencies, and financial outcomes with DAX Copilot. This AI‑powered ambient solution automatically documents patient encounters accurately and efficiently at the point of care with immediate note delivery.
Nuance DAX and the University of Michigan Health‑West
Explore how the University of Michigan Health‑West has expanded its deployment of Nuance DAX to empower physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.
To learn more, read the press release here.
Video case studies
Improving satisfaction and RVU to encounter ratios (Play a video)
Valley View Hospital is keeping physicians happy and increasing RVU to encounter ratios with DAX Copilot.
Better work‑life balance, improved efficiencies, and access to care (Play a video)
DAX Copilot is saving Dr. Michelle Green time at M. Fairview Health. That time savings is making her personal life easy; it's enabling her to focus on patients, get other things done, and see more patients without feeling burdened.
Efficiencies enable scribe reallocation and a better patient experience (Play a video)
Kristy Gleaton, Director of Operations at Thomas Eye Group, shares how DAX is improving efficiencies and the patient experience enabling them to reallocate scribes.
Improved patient focus and work‑life balance (Play a video)
Hear how DAX Copilot is helping Jessica McDonnell, Nurse Practitioner at Valley View Hospital, focus on patients, reduce burnout, and maintain a better work‑life balance.
Better ROI, improved patient experience and burnout reduction with DAX (Play a video)
Dr. Robert McDermott of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology of the Rockies discusses the challenges of their previous scribe program and how they improved the patient‑clinician experience and reduced burnout with DAX.
Improving the quality of life for a Boulder Medical Center pediatrician (Play a video)
Hear how Nuance DAX delivers time savings for Dr. Lauren Brave.
Creating comprehensive notes while easing the administrative burden for new doctors (Play a video)
Dr. Christopher Deibert from Nebraska Medicine shares his experience with DAX—creating notes with ease and specificity—while simultaneously helping the next generation of doctors.
Enhancing the human connection within the doctor/patient relationship (Play a video)
Dr. John Klekamp from the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee shares his experience using DAX to increase productivity while also being more present with his patients.
The many benefits of DAX
DAX positively impacts the healthcare experience—from the waiting room, the exam room and after clinic.
Clinicians are freed from the medical documentation burden:
- Appointments run on time
- Clinicians can focus on patients while the full patient story is captured automatically
- Clinicians have free time after clinic to spend time however they choose
