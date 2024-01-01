Infographic—Dragon Medical One

Do more with Dragon

7 ways to help improve your clinic day with advanced speech recognition.

The best performance relies on proven AI

Trusted by over 550,000 physicians and 6,500 organizations globally, Dragon Medical is a proven solution for enhancing clinical documentation and improving the patient‑provider experience. Get the infographic to explore how our best‑in‑class technology can help improve clinical documentation in your clinic or practice.

1

A budget‑friendly speech platform

Dragon Medical One pays for itself by giving you time to see one additional patient per week.*

2

Quick and easy note editing

Take the hassle out of documenting notes using specialized vocabularies and customized templates.

3

More than just a keyboard replacement

Enrich your workflow experience with automated shortcuts, easier access to specialized information, and seamless EHR navigation.

4

Cloud‑based mobility

Document your way, whenever and wherever it’s most convenient using your smartphone as a secure wireless microphone.

5

No voice‑profile training

Document complete, high‑quality notes immediately. With advanced accent detection and continuous learning—get more done in less time with AI‑based automation.

6

99% accuracy and automatic accent detection

At 3‑5x faster than typing, Dragon Medical One lets you work as fast as you think—not as fast as you type.

7

Integrates with your EHR

With more than 200 EHR integrations, Dragon Medical One is the speech recognition solution that fits your needs without fighting your workflow.

2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Best in KLAS speech recognition front-end EMR badges

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years

Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.

Unmatched outcomes

98%

of physicians recommend Dragon Medical One

50%

less time spent on documentation

90%

of physicians agree that Dragon Medical One eases documentation burdens

Discover how to transform your clinic or practice today with Dragon Medical One.

*Based on documentation time savings conducted from a Nuance customer survey