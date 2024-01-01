Secure and wireless
Turns any workstation into a dictation station and gives clinicians the freedom to dictate, edit and navigate the EHR using their smartphone as a secure wireless microphone. A flexible, scalable platform that works with virtual desktops to provide greater clinician mobility and consistent documentation capture at the hospital, clinic, and home.
Why wireless
Doing rounds shouldn’t mean hunting for dedicated workstations
PowerMic Mobile is an iPhone and Android app that lets clinicians use their own smartphone as a dictation microphone at any workstation with Dragon Medical. It’s easy to use and pairs instantly and securely. There’s no hunting for a dedicated USB‑microphone, so clinicians can spend more time with patients, capture notes while information is fresh, or catch up on clinical documentation from home.
With PowerMic Mobile, EHR workflows work for clinicians
Now clinicians can use PowerMic Mobile on their own smartphone with Dragon Medical solutions to dictate the patient story directly into the EHR. Move from room to room, workstation to workstation, using your own personal smartphone as a convenient, wireless mic. PowerMic Mobile provides greater flexibility to fit caregivers’ schedules while extending clinical documentation capture.
Benefits
Stay connected in a virtualized world
Move from room to room, workstation to workstation, using your own personal smartphone as a convenient, wireless mic. Offers greater flexibility to fit caregivers’ schedules while extending clinical document capture.
Enables greater mobility
Designed for virtual desktop, clinicians have more freedom to document throughout the hospital, clinics, or at home with support for virtualized EHRs.
Boosts productivity
Allows clinicians to complete documentation faster by streamlining the review and editing process.
Improves physician satisfaction
Offers greater convenience by offering several intuitive mechanisms for automatic workstation pairing mobile devices with Dragon Medical One.
Enhanced security
Our solutions support HIPAA requirements for patient security and confidentiality by employing secure encryption methods throughout the workflow. Our cloud solutions feature 99.5% uptime and run on geographically dispersed, active‑active, data centers hosted on Microsoft Azure, a HITRUST CSF certified hosting infrastructure.
Features
Making EHR workflows work for clinicians
PowerMic Mobile has been fully tested and optimized for use with Dragon Medical One.
Scalable and centrally managed
Allows solution to grow with an organization and offers cloud‑based central management for configuring and managing user accounts and preferences.
Multiple organization and multi‑workstation support
Provides the flexibility to roam between multiple organizations, workstations and instances of Dragon Medical One with ease from a single instance of PowerMic Mobile.
Supports Mobile Device Management (MDM)
Eases configuration, deployment and management with support for VMWare AirWatch, MobileIron, Cisco Meraki, Sophos and other MDM solutions.
Convenience and compatibility
Delivers consistent experience across both iOS and Android devices. Easier and faster with on‑screen programmable buttons to control audio capture, navigate templates, and effortlessly review and edit clinical documents.
Meet DAX Copilot
AI‑automated clinical notes in seconds.
Learn how AI‑powered automated documentation is improving efficiencies and igniting a new era of copilots for healthcare.Discover more
Complementary solutions
Dragon Medical One
Conversational AI workflow assistant and documentation companion that provides secure, convenient, and comprehensive clinical documentation support from pre‑charting through post‑encounter.
Nuance PowerMic 4
A high‑quality dictation microphone designed to enhance productivity and provide ergonomic control of both standard dictation and speech recognition functions.