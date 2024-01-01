Nuance DAX – Improve access to care

Enhance patient interactions and improve access to care

Everyone loves a good listener.

Mokarroma Sharmin, MD, Family Medicine Specialist at WellSpan Health in Central Pennsylvania, is a great listener. Despite a practice schedule that has her seeing up to 30 patients of different ages and backgrounds every day, Dr. Sharmin listens actively as a point of principle to each patient’s story, connecting with them as best she can.

But Dr. Sharmin used to worry that the requisite note taking she had to do during patient visits distracted her attention from the person in front of her—and that they could sense this. “As a patient,” Dr. Sharmin says, “I would feel better if my doctor was looking at and talking to me, instead of splitting time between the computer screen and my face.”

To address concerns from physicians like Dr. Sharmin, WellSpan Health began using the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) technology in its Family Medicine practice. DAX is an AI‑powered, voice‑enabled, ambient clinical intelligence (ACI) solution, hosted on Microsoft Azure and designed to enhance quality of care and the patient experience, increase provider efficiency and satisfaction, and improve financial outcomes across practice specialties.

DAX works by unobtrusively capturing the dialogue between physician and patient at the point of care. With a patient’s consent, DAX records conversations as they happen in the exam room or during virtual interactions. It then utilizes AI to convert what was said into clinical notes containing all pertinent details.

This allows physicians to give their undivided attention to patients during face‑to‑face interactions, helping them feel “listened to” and at ease. In this way, DAX restores a measure of intimacy and trust to physician‑patient interactions that is too often lost with today’s crush of documentation demands. It also allows for more efficient interactions, in terms of both time and substance.

It is important to know that DAX can do much more than a virtual or personal scribe. Among its many capabilities, the solution can: