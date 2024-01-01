Nuance DAX: improve the patient‑physician experience
See how AI‑powered ambient technology improves care delivery, reduces provider burnout, and increases your top and bottom line.
Nuance DAX and the University of Michigan Health‑West
Explore how the University of Michigan Health‑West has expanded its deployment of Nuance DAX to empower physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.
Better clinical documentation, all around.
DAX video case studies
Dr. Sharmin, a Family Care Medicine Specialist at WellSpan health, shares how DAX is helping to expand access to care, and improve quality of care and the patient experience.
Dr. John Klekamp from Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee shares his experience with DAX.
Dr. Andrew Christensen from Nebraska Medicine shares his experience with DAX.
Dr. Casey Davidson from Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee shares his experience with DAX
Featured resources
Evaluating the ROI of DAX at WellSpan Health
WellSpan Health and Nuance collaborated on a study to evaluate the impact of DAX on healthcare. The findings of the study are significant and wide‑ranging—from increases in access to care fueled by additional throughput, reductions in clinician burnout and cognitive load and improvements in the patient experience.
Nuance DAX ranks #1 for improving clinician experience
Explore why Nuance DAX industry‑leading ambient clinical intelligence continues to rank as the top solution by clinicians to help improve clinical documentation processes and the patient‑physician relationship in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.
Revolutionizing the patient‑physician healthcare experience
Learn how innovative technology will shape 21st‑century healthcare and why organizations need to embrace these solutions to help physicians’ enhance patient care, improve physician satisfaction and increase operational efficiencies.
Blogs
Wellspan Health expands access to care with Nuance DAX(Open a new window)
Learn how Nuance DAX paid for itself and generated a 25% ROI from seeing additional patients. Read the blog to explore how WellSpan Health evaluates the impact and ROI of DAX.
The impact of technological advancements in healthcare(Open a new window)
Medical documentation is transforming. Discover how conversational AI, ambient AI and now generative AI is enabling new functionality and improved patient care.
Boost clinician satisfaction and reduce burnout in neurology(Open a new window)
Explore how AI-powered ambient clinical intelligence solutions like Nuance DAX can dramatically reduce the administrative burdens that lead to burnout, helping neurologists restore their quality of life.
How OrthoIndy uses ambient clinical intelligence to boost efficiency and reduce costs(Open a new window)
Read the blog to explore wow OrthoIndy uses ambient clinical intelligence solutions like Nuance DAX to boost efficiency, reduce costs and improve their long-term ROI.