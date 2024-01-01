Nuance DAX: transforming the patient‑physician experience
Learn how AI-powered ambient technology improves quality of care, reduces clinician burnout, and increases your top and bottom line.
Automatically document care with Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot
Improve clinician satisfaction, patient experiences, operational efficiencies, and financial outcomes with Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot, an AI‑powered ambient clinical intelligence solution that automatically documents patient encounters accurately and efficiently at the point of care.
Real‑world case studies
Exponential impact throughout the continuum of care
When you free doctors to focus on what matters, everyone benefits. See how DAX is optimizing outcomes in these customer stories.
More engaging encounters with less distraction (Play a video)
At the University of Michigan Health‑West, providers and patients report more engaging encounters with less distraction from administrative tasks using Nuance DAX.
Improving satisfaction and RVU to encounter ratios (Play a video)
Valley View Hospital is keeping physicians happy and increasing RVU to encounter ratios with DAX Copilot.
Better work‑life balance, improved efficiencies, and access to care (Play a video)
DAX Copilot is saving Dr. Michelle Green time at M. Fairview Health. That time savings is making her personal life easy; it's enabling her to focus on patients, get other things done, and see more patients without feeling burdened.
Enhancing the human connection within the doctor/patient relationship (Play a video)
Dr. John Klekamp from the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee shares his experience using DAX to increase productivity while also being more present with his patients.
Creating comprehensive notes while easing the administrative burden for new doctors (Play a video)
Dr. Christopher Deibert from Nebraska Medicine shares his experience with DAX—creating notes with ease and specificity—while simultaneously helping the next generation of doctors.
Efficiencies enable scribe reallocation and a better patient experience (Play a video)
Kristy Gleaton, Director of Operations at Thomas Eye Group, shares how DAX is improving efficiencies and the patient experience enabling them to reallocate scribes.
Featured resources
See how University of Michigan Health‑West improved clinician wellbeing with DAX
Learn how University of Michigan Health‑West (UMHW) increased throughput, wRVUs, and realized significant ROI with DAX. Advisory Board conducted a study of DAX at UMHW that revealed clinicians using DAX saw an additional 12 patients per month and increased their wRVUs by 20 per month. The revenue generated from the additional visits covered the cost with an additional 80% ROI.
Evaluating the ROI of DAX at WellSpan Health
WellSpan Health and Nuance collaborated on a study to evaluate the impact of DAX on healthcare. The findings of the study are significant and wide‑ranging—from increases in access to care fueled by additional throughput, reductions in clinician burnout and cognitive load and improvements in the patient experience.
Revolutionizing the patient‑physician healthcare experience
Learn how innovative technology will shape 21st‑century healthcare and why organizations need to embrace these solutions to help physicians’ enhance patient care, improve physician satisfaction and increase operational efficiencies.
Nuance DAX ranks #1 for improving clinician experience
Explore why Nuance DAX industry‑leading ambient clinical intelligence continues to rank as the top solution by clinicians to help improve clinical documentation processes and the patient‑physician relationship in the 2022 KLAS Emerging Solutions Top 20 Report.
Blogs
How University of Michigan Health‑West improved clinician wellbeing
Advisory Board conducted a study of the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) at the University of Michigan Health‑West (UMHW), which was sponsored by Nuance, a Microsoft company. The study revealed that not only did DAX decrease clinician burnout, but it also increased throughput and work Relative Value Units (wRVUs) and generated a significant return on investment.
Improve workflow efficiency and save time with intelligence‑infused AI
Technology has transformed healthcare, particularly in the areas of medical documentation and common clinical tasks. With conversational AI, ambient AI, and generative AI, the industry has been propelled forward, enabling new functionalities and infusing healthcare experiences with intelligence. These advancements are contributing to improved patient care and enhanced clinician‑patient experiences, making it possible to move away from inefficient processes.
The impact of technological advancements in healthcare
Advancements in technology have improved healthcare for all, especially for medical documentation. While advancements in these technologies have taken awhile, recent developments have propelled the industry forward. The power of conversational AI, ambient AI and now generative AI is enabling new functionality that’s furthering the mission of improved patient care and clinician‑patient experiences.
Ambient clinical intelligence (ACI)—what it is and why you need it
Discover what Ambient Clinical Intelligence is and how it helps clinicians detect and predict illness, improve patient experiences, and expand access to care.
Boost clinician satisfaction and reduce burnout in neurology
Burnout has long been an issue that has plagued frontline healthcare workers. It’s a particular problem in neurology, where clinicians report the highest rates of burnout and the lowest rates of job satisfaction in the healthcare industry. But AI-powered ambient clinical intelligence solutions can dramatically reduce the administrative burdens that lead to burnout, helping neurologists restore their quality of life.
Reducing clinicians' cognitive load to focus on their well‑being
To overcome the growing burnout crisis, clinician well‑being should be a cornerstone of every health system’s strategic thinking. In this article, we’ll focus on why reducing clinicians’ cognitive load is a critical piece of the well-being puzzle—and discuss one how one health system used the Dragon family of solutions to do just that.
How OrthoIndy uses ambient clinical intelligence to boost efficiency and reduce costs
Learn how Ambient Clinical Intelligence is transforming OrthoIndy’s care delivery for providers and their patients—and by eliminating documentation burdens they were able to improve provider efficiencies and satisfaction, increase cost savings and improve their long‑term ROI from DAX.
What is ambient clinical intelligence—and how is it transforming healthcare?
Discover how Ambient Clinical Intelligence is strengthening patient-provider relationships, reducing burnout, and improving outcomes—and see what’s next for this remarkable technology that’s transforming healthcare.
Scale and efficiency—why AI makes more sense than medical scribes
As clinical documentation demands have increased, so has frustration and burnout among medical staff. On average, physicians spend twice as much time documentation care as they do delivering it. Medical scribing programs may offer some initial relief, but to really alleviate this burden, organizations are turning toward less intrusive, more sophisticated solutions that scale to their needs and work with their workflows.
The antidote to the burnout pandemic
Burnout has long been an issue that has plagued frontline healthcare workers. Unfortunately, with a growing physician shortage, (90k predicted by 2025) and aging population, (83.7M people 65 years or older by 2050) the problem is expected to persist. But there’s much that can be done to offset the problem. AI‑driven technologies, such as ambient clinical intelligence, can dramatically decrease administrative burdens to restore quality of life and the joy of practicing medicine.
On-demand webinars
Elevating the patient and provider experience
With the persistence and growth of physician burnout rates, initiatives to improve the clinician experience also persist and grow. Meanwhile, evolving consumer demands are forcing attention to the other side of the coin—the patient experience. Rather than opposing forces, they’re interrelated. In this webinar, Nuance executives join Monument Health to discuss how using a modern strategy centered around AI technology can help boost efficiencies and strengthen the relationship between individuals giving and receiving care.
How Ambient AI is Transforming the Provider‑Patient Experience
Joshua Wilda, EVP & CIO, Lance Owens, DO, CMIO, Metro Health, and Kenn Harper, VP & GM, Dragon Ambient eXperience and Virtual Assistant at Nuance spoke to the Scottsdale Institute about how clinicians at Metro Health, University of Michigan Health are using ambient AI to capture and contextualize the patient encounter in the EHR, freeing clinicians up from the administrative burden and enhancing the overall patient experience.
A Bold Future for AI & Patient Centered Care
Peter Durlach, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Strategy at Nuance, Stephanie Lahr, MD, CIO, CMIO at Monument Health and Greg Moore, Corporate VP, Microsoft Health & Life Sciences, discuss how voice‑powered AI will transform the health care experience and make the exam room of the future a reality.
Articles
Nuance Announces General Availability of DAX Copilot Embedded in Epic
Lifespan Health, OCHIN, and UNC Health are among the first of over 150 health systems, hospitals, and medical centers to free clinicians from administrative tasks and increase clinical efficiency.
Q&A: UNC Health CIO Brent Lamm Enthusiastic About Pilot of DAX Copilot
Brent Lamm of UNC Health catches up with Healthcare Innovation to discuss UNC Health’s journey with Nuance and Epic, and their excitement about DAX Copilot for Epic.
Healthcare Vendors Race Toward Ambient Technology
Forbes magazine roundup of Electronic Medical Record (EMR) vendors integrating ambient technology for clinical documentation into their patient health record systems.
Revolutionizing Healthcare Documentation: Epic's AI-Powered Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience Copilot
In a significant leap forward for healthcare technology, Epic has developed an AI‑powered system, known as the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Copilot, aimed at automating clinical documentation during patient and physician encounters. This transformative tool is set to revolutionize how clinicians record and review patient visits, both in‑office and via telehealth.
Nuance DAX Copilot Integrates with Epic EHR for Automated Clinical Documentation
HIT Consultant coverage on DAX Copilot for Epic and the benefits afforded for clinicians, patients, and care coordinators.
Nuance is Setting the Bar for Ambient Clinical Voice
Healthcare IT Today catches up with Peter Durlach, Chief Strategy Officer at Microsoft Life Sciences and Health, to discuss how Nuance and Microsoft are extending their decades of experience in voice solutions for the healthcare sector into ambient clinical intelligence.
Experience better healthcare
Discover how generative AI‑infused healthcare experiences are transforming healthcare for clinicians, patients, and healthcare organizations.Register for a livestream session
Additional resources
Improving financial performance with the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience
Discover how to take control of financial outcomes with ambient clinical intelligence.
Offsetting the looming physician shortage
What are you doing to attract and retain physicians? Discover how you can provide a work environment where physicians enjoy their day to day, have work life balance, and where delivering patient‑centered care is truly achieved.
Boost satisfaction and reduce physician burnout in Neurology
Neurology has the highest rates of burnout and the lowest rates of physician satisfaction compared to other specialties. Learn how to reduce documentation burdens and increase physician satisfaction with Nuance DAX.
Move beyond scribes to automatically document care
Move beyond medical scribes and see how Nuance DAX can improve your documentation and put the conversation back in the patient encounter.