Spend more time with patients with Dragon Medical One


Be more present with your patients

Look away from the keyboard and reduce the time you spend creating documentation so you can focus on your patients. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.


Real-world use case

The gift of time

Dr. Michael Greene of Peachtree Spine achieves documentation efficiency with Dragon Medical One, freeing him to spend more time with his patients.

See Dragon Medical One in action

View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.

View demo

Benefits

Don't let documentation distract from patient care

Capture clinical notes and navigate systems with ease so you can give patients the time and attention they deserve.

Save 1-2 hours a day with next–level voice capabilities that generate accurate content, eliminate repetitive data entry, and optimize workflows.

Document anytime, anywhere with a portable solution that flexes to your every need.

Reduce cognitive burden and uphold note quality by using voice to quickly create documentation at the point of care.

2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Best in KLAS speech recognition front-end EMR badges

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years

Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.

Resources

Data sheets

Infographics

Case study

Go beyond dictation with the #1 clinical documentation companion

Contact us to speak to a specialist.

Start your search