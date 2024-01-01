Be more present with your patients
Look away from the keyboard and reduce the time you spend creating documentation so you can focus on your patients. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.
Real-world use case
The gift of time
Dr. Michael Greene of Peachtree Spine achieves documentation efficiency with Dragon Medical One, freeing him to spend more time with his patients.
See Dragon Medical One in action
View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.View demo
Benefits
Don't let documentation distract from patient care
Capture clinical notes and navigate systems with ease so you can give patients the time and attention they deserve.
Save 1-2 hours a day with next–level voice capabilities that generate accurate content, eliminate repetitive data entry, and optimize workflows.
Document anytime, anywhere with a portable solution that flexes to your every need.
Reduce cognitive burden and uphold note quality by using voice to quickly create documentation at the point of care.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
Resources
Data sheets
-
Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Capture the complete patient story naturally and efficiently.
-
PowerMic Mobile(pdf. Open a new window)
Give clinicians the freedom to complete clinical documentation using a smartphone as a wireless microphone.
-
PowerMic 4(pdf. Open a new window)
Boost clinician productivity with Nuance PowerMic 4 ergonomic control of dictation functions and on-screen field navigation.
Infographics
-
Getting started is easy on Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Conquer the clicks with advanced speech recognition that delivers a more productive, personalized documentation experience before, during, and after the patient visit
-
Do more with Dragon Medical One(Open a new window)
7 ways to help improve your clinic day with advanced speech recognition.
-
Do more with Dragon(pdf. Open a new window)
7 ways to achieve work-life balance in your clinic with Dragon Medical One for ambulatory practices.
Case study
-
Temple Health saves over 3,600 hours a month with speech‑enabled EHR
Increased training and adoption of Dragon Medical One dictation and voice command use has created significant time savings for Temple Health’s clinicians.
-
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience(pdf. Open a new window)
Significant time savings, an improved quality of life for clinicians, and a streamlined patient experience with Dragon Medical One.