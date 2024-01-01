Automate tasks with Dragon Medical One


Automate tasks that take too long

Capture clinical notes and navigate systems with ease so you can give patients the time and attention they deserve. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.


Real-world use case

Quick and easy note creation

See how Dragon Medical One robust voice capabilities like AutoTexts and natural language commands can save you time and eliminate repetitive data entry.

See Dragon Medical One in action

View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.

Benefits

There's a cure for time‑consuming documentation challenges

Cut documentation time in half with next–level speech recognition that enables clinicians to use their voice to capture documentation, navigate the EHR, and automate repetitive tasks.

Save time by using natural language voice commands to format, edit, and navigate notes—handsfree.

Eliminate repetitive data entry by populating commonly used content and information with simple voice commands.

Take the hassle out of documenting clinical notes with custom vocabularies, templates, and shortcuts.

2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Best in KLAS speech recognition front-end EMR badges

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years

Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.

Go beyond dictation with the #1 clinical documentation companion

