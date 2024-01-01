Get started right away with Dragon Medical One



Capture complete, high‑quality documentation quickly and easily—with advanced accent detection, and no voice profile training required. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.


Real-world use case

Accurate from the start

Dr. Dennis Dey of ProActive Pain and Neurology, LLC shares how Dragon Medical One achieved accuracy even with his German accent, helping him document faster and focus on his patients.

See Dragon Medical One in action

View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.

Benefits

It’s time to cure your documentation challenges

Conquer the clicks and move away from the keyboard with advanced speech recognition and voice commands that deliver significant time savings.

Next-level speech recognition delivers 99% accuracy from the start—3x faster than typing.

Make it easier to work in the EHR and beyond by speaking natural language commands to navigate, press keys, or click the mouse.

Get more done in less time by minimizing time spent capturing, editing, and correcting notes.

2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 Best in KLAS speech recognition front-end EMR badges

Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years

Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.

Go beyond dictation with the #1 clinical documentation companion

Contact us to speak to a specialist.

