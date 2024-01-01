Get started right away with Dragon Medical One

Get started right away
Capture complete, high‑quality documentation quickly and easily—with advanced accent detection, and no voice profile training required. Get started now with Dragon Medical One, the most widely used and trusted speech recognition solution for healthcare.
Real-world use case
Accurate from the start
Dr. Dennis Dey of ProActive Pain and Neurology, LLC shares how Dragon Medical One achieved accuracy even with his German accent, helping him document faster and focus on his patients.
See Dragon Medical One in action
View our short on-demand demo and explore how to go beyond dictation with Dragon Medical One.View demo
Benefits
It’s time to cure your documentation challenges
Conquer the clicks and move away from the keyboard with advanced speech recognition and voice commands that deliver significant time savings.
Next-level speech recognition delivers 99% accuracy from the start—3x faster than typing.
Make it easier to work in the EHR and beyond by speaking natural language commands to navigate, press keys, or click the mouse.
Get more done in less time by minimizing time spent capturing, editing, and correcting notes.
Ranked #1 Best in KLAS for 4 consecutive years
Named Best in KLAS: Software & Services award for 4 consecutive years, 2021‑2024, Dragon Medical One is secure, trusted, and proven.
Resources
Data sheets
-
Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Capture the complete patient story naturally and efficiently.
-
PowerMic Mobile(pdf. Open a new window)
Give clinicians the freedom to complete clinical documentation using a smartphone as a wireless microphone.
-
PowerMic 4(pdf. Open a new window)
Boost clinician productivity with Nuance PowerMic 4 ergonomic control of dictation functions and on-screen field navigation.
Infographics
-
Getting started is easy on Dragon Medical One(pdf. Open a new window)
Conquer the clicks with advanced speech recognition that delivers a more productive, personalized documentation experience before, during, and after the patient visit
-
Do more with Dragon Medical One(Open a new window)
7 ways to help improve your clinic day with advanced speech recognition.
-
Do more with Dragon(pdf. Open a new window)
7 ways to achieve work-life balance in your clinic with Dragon Medical One for ambulatory practices.
Case study
-
Temple Health saves over 3,600 hours a month with speech‑enabled EHR
Increased training and adoption of Dragon Medical One dictation and voice command use has created significant time savings for Temple Health’s clinicians.
-
Forsyth Foot & Ankle Associates improves the clinician experience(pdf. Open a new window)
Significant time savings, an improved quality of life for clinicians, and a streamlined patient experience with Dragon Medical One.