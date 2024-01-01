Carrying a substantial, fast-paced daily patient load, she has no choice but to conduct documentation in real‑time. She finds it extremely stressful to capture in‑room notes while simultaneously engaging with patients and absorbing relevant details. Even worse, she worries her patients feel rushed and can sense the distraction of the computer.

Nuance DAX directly addresses her need to provide fulsome experiences to her patients. She notes DAX’s ambient documentation facilitates greater patient engagement by allowing her to focus solely on listening to patients’ needs and building rapport with them. “Patients find it helpful. Patients do not feel hurried or rushed and are feeling more connected with providers since we brought in DAX.”

Critically, she feels that the efficiency Nuance DAX provides will benefit her local community by enabling her to see more patients during the day. Yet, she is still empowered to complete documentation on time, without adding extra hours to her full workdays, and feels DAX’s notes are thorough and delivered promptly. “I know when I go home that my tasks are done,” she says. “I finish on time without anxiety to come in early to finish notes.”