An important factor DAX brings for this physician is that it enables his team members to devote attention to more patients, rather than spending time scribing an exam or transcribing later. “The workflow has become more efficient,” he says, “so that helps with the nurses, with the residents, with the medical students.” He also sees an important advantage in DAX’s consistency and flexibility, providing quality notes whether in the traditional exam room, at an off-site location (with recording via cellphone), or in a virtual visit.

The potential for operational improvement by deploying DAX is meaningful. For example, “My physician assistant can focus on my post-op and return patients,” while the physician can focus on new patients, where “[DAX] is significantly time-saving.” He believes this can facilitate seeing more patients throughout the day, all while reducing the duplication of efforts within teams and limiting everyone’s burden of documentation. For these reasons, this surgeon believes DAX is a critical step in the long evolution of healthcare documentation solutions—advancing towards making the future of medical technology a reality.