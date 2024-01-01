Advanced innovation improves efficiency in healthcare operations
Physician profile
Plastic surgeon, Illinois
Typical patient load
Approximately 30 patients per clinic day
Priority
Providing a focused, attentive, in‑room experience for patients
Challenge
Prioritizing engagement with patients means holding formal notetaking until after patient encounter/visit—which translates into hours of extra work at the end of the day
For one plastic surgeon, Chief of a Plastic and Reconstructive Division in an academic medical center in Illinois, improving workflows among his teams is an important outcome of healthcare innovation. He describes the progression of documentation since he became a physician, touching on a number of different solutions over the years. He finds a critical conclusion in favor of Nuance DAX: “It has made my clinic more efficient.”
“It is potentially going to be a paradigm shift in how we manage the onerous documentation challenge. I think this is the way to go for the future.”
An important factor DAX brings for this physician is that it enables his team members to devote attention to more patients, rather than spending time scribing an exam or transcribing later. “The workflow has become more efficient,” he says, “so that helps with the nurses, with the residents, with the medical students.” He also sees an important advantage in DAX’s consistency and flexibility, providing quality notes whether in the traditional exam room, at an off-site location (with recording via cellphone), or in a virtual visit.
The potential for operational improvement by deploying DAX is meaningful. For example, “My physician assistant can focus on my post-op and return patients,” while the physician can focus on new patients, where “[DAX] is significantly time-saving.” He believes this can facilitate seeing more patients throughout the day, all while reducing the duplication of efforts within teams and limiting everyone’s burden of documentation. For these reasons, this surgeon believes DAX is a critical step in the long evolution of healthcare documentation solutions—advancing towards making the future of medical technology a reality.
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
7 min
saved per encounter, reducing documentation time by 50%
70%
reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue
3 of 4
physicians state DAX improves documentation quality
85%
of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational
Experience better healthcare
