Using technology to ramp up patient throughput and improve access to care
Physician profile
Cardiologist, Southeastern U.S.
Typical patient load
Previously 15‑17 patients per day, now 20+ with Nuance DAX
Priority
Increasing access to critical care for more patients
Challenge
Administrative time requirements for physicians takes time away from providing care and causes a tremendous patient backlog
For this cardiologist at a leading academic medical center in the Southeast, the demands of keeping up with administrative requirements while providing patient care created tremendous operational inefficiencies. Despite concerted efforts to keep up during the day, there would consistently be a backlog of patients, causing the facility to reduce timeslots. With Nuance DAX, the practice has seen a dramatic increase in patient throughput, increasing the number of cardiology patients seen per day by 24 percent.
“DAX has made me much more efficient. I went from seeing 15 to 17 patients in a day to consistently seeing over 20 patients. I no longer have a 3‑month backup, which is helpful for patients and for me. This is primarily because I am no longer spending time on the documentation. It has shifted the work from documentation to patient care.”
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
7 min
saved per encounter, reducing documentation time by 50%
70%
reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue
3 of 4
physicians state DAX improves documentation quality
85%
of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational
Experience better healthcare
Discover how generative AI‑infused healthcare experiences are transforming healthcare for clinicians, patients, and healthcare organizations.Register for a livestream session