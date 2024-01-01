How an organization moved beyond scribes to automatically document care
Thomas Eye Group
Looking to improve efficiency and the patient experience, Thomas Eye Group, a leading eye care provider in the Atlanta area, drives a modern approach to patient care. Moving beyond scribes to Nuance DAX, an AI‑powered, voice‑enabled solution, its providers now automatically document patient encounters accurately and efficiently at the point of care.
The results
DAX positively transformed the approach Thomas Eye Group took to ensure the highest quality patient care by repurposing support teams, alleviating impacts of labor shortages, and facilitating expanded patient access, among other benefits.
Added 3-4 additional patient visits per day, driving meaningful increase in revenue for the clinic
Completely restructured patient care teams, centered on enhanced communication and focus on patient needs
Improved practice efficiency by redeploying high‑quality staff, reducing impact of labor shortages, and ensuring accurate documentation and billing
Avoided canceled visits due to scribe staffing shortages and generates additional revenue by seeing more patients
Unmatched outcomes
The positive impact on care delivery
7 min
saved per encounter, reducing documentation time by 50%
70%
reduction in feelings of burnout and fatigue
3 of 4
physicians state DAX improves documentation quality
85%
of patients say their physician is more personable and conversational
Experience better healthcare
Discover how generative AI‑infused healthcare experiences are transforming healthcare for clinicians, patients, and healthcare organizations.Register for a livestream session